Soccer-Fenerbahce part company with coach Pereira - media

ANKARA Aug 11 Fenerbahce, runners-up in the Turkish league last season, have parted company with coach Vitor Pereira a week after getting eliminated from the Champions League preliminaries by Monaco, NTV and other broadcasters said.

The former Porto and Olympiakos coach was leaving Fenerbahce a year after taking charge. Fenerbahce lost the domestic championship and cup to arch rivals Besiktas and Galatasaray respectively last season.

The 48-year-old Portuguese tactician had led Olympiakos to a Super League and Greek Cup double, and had won the Primeira Liga twice during a two-year stint as coach of Porto. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler and Alison Williams)