Soccer-Suarez keen to accept Liverpool contract extension

MONTEVIDEO, March 18 Luis Suarez wants to accept
a contract extension at Liverpool despite a difficult first
season in which he got an eight-match ban for racial abuse, the
Uruguay striker was quoted as saying on Sunday.
"I would like to stay. Despite everything that happened, I'm
happy here, on and off the pitch... and at the club they're
happy with me and want me to stay," Suarez said in an interview
with the Montevideo daily El Pais.
"I have a contract until 2016 and they already want to renew
it for me. The coach (Kenny Dalglish) still believes in me and
that's very important, especially after having been out for
eight matches," he said.
Suarez received the ban and a 40,000 pounds ($63,000) fine
in December after being found guilty of racially abusing
Manchester United defender Patrice Evra during a Premier League
match at Anfield last October.
The 25-year-old Uruguayan felt he had been the victim in the
case, saying: "What hurts me is that I was at the trial and
there was no concrete proof. It was simply my word against that
of the other player and they believed him. That hurt me a lot."
Suarez aggravated the issue when he refused to shake hands
with Evra before Liverpool's Premier League match against United
at Old Trafford last month, for which the Uruguayan later
apologised.
He said he was grateful for the support he received from
Liverpool and from his home country including national team
coach Oscar Tabarez.
"I've already played in other countries, a lot of people
know me and I've shown who I am. I don't think I deserve to have
been treated as I was," Suarez said.
The forward, who helped Liverpool to victory in last month's
League Cup final against Cardiff City, would love to play for
Uruguay at the London Olympics but was unsure whether his club
would release him because the Games overlap with the pre-season.
"If we were playing the Champions (League) it would be
highly unlikely they'd let me go but now we're a long way from
achieving that. The (Premier League) championship starts in the
middle of August, I don't know if they'd let me go. I haven't
talked about it at all with the club."
Uruguay are in the Olympic soccer tournament for the first
time since they won the second of their two gold medals in 1928.
The London Games are from July 27 to August 12.
