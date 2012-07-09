Soccer-U.S. goalie Solo gets warning from anti-doping agency

July 9 U.S. national team goalkeeper Hope Solo
tested positive for a banned substance found in her
pre-menstrual medication and received a public warning for the
violation, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Monday.
Solo, 30, tested positive for Canrenone as the result of an
out-of-competition urine sample collected on June 15 but will
not be ruled out of the July 27-Aug. 12 London Olympics.
The prescribed medication is classified as a specified
substance by USADA that can result in a reduced sanction.
"I took a medication prescribed by my personal doctor for
pre-menstrual purposes that I did not know contained a
diuretic," Solo said in a statement.
"Once informed of this fact, I immediately cooperated with
USADA and shared with them everything they needed to properly
conclude that I made an honest mistake, and that the medication
did not enhance my performance in any way.
"As someone who believes in clean sport, I am glad to have
worked with USADA to resolve this matter and I look forward to
representing my country at the 2012 Olympic Games in London."
Solo was the starting goalkeeper for the United States in
their run to the gold at the 2008 Olympics and was a standout
performer for the U.S. team that reached the finals of last
year's FIFA Women's World Cup.
Along the way, Solo became only the second U.S. women's team
goalkeeper ever to reach 100 caps.
USADA Chief Executive Travis Tygart said in a statement: "As
in all cases, we thoroughly investigate the circumstances and
always do what is fair and right for clean athletes and the
integrity of sport."
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)