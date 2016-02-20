Soccer-Canada women's team book Rio Olympic berth

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
Feb 19 Christine Sinclair scored a magnificent goal as Canada booked a place in the Rio Olympic women's soccer tournament with a 3-1 win over Costa Rica in a semi-final at the CONCACAF qualifying tournament in Houston on Friday.
Sinclair opened the scoring in the 18th minute and then added a stunning second in the 52nd minute, her 163rd goal in international competition.
Costa Rica pulled one back from the penalty spot, before 16-year-old Deanne Rose put the game out of reach of the Costa Ricans with a late goal and Canada, bronze medallists at the 2012 London Games, advanced to the final.
They will play either the United States or Trinidad and Tobago, who were scheduled to play later on Friday.
Both finalists earn Olympic berths.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday