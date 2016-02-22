Soccer-United States beat Canada 2-0 at women's Olympic qualifier

Feb 21 Lindsey Horan and Tobin Heath scored eight minutes apart early in the second half to give the United States women's team a 2-0 victory against Canada at the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship final in Houston on Sunday.

Horan put the Americans in front with a header from a 40-yard pass from Becky Sauerbrunn in the 53rd minute, before 17-year-old Mallory Pugh fed a deep cross to Heath in the penalty box for the second goal.

Both teams already had earned spots for the 2016 Rio Olympics with semi-final wins on Friday.

While American coach Jill Ellis used the same line-up as in her team's 5-0 semi-final win over Trinidad & Tobago, Canadian star striker Christine Sinclair sat on the bench until the 62nd minute. (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Both)