Soccer-United States beat Canada 2-0 at women's Olympic qualifier

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
Feb 21 Lindsey Horan and Tobin Heath scored eight minutes apart early in the second half to give the United States women's team a 2-0 victory against Canada at the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship final in Houston on Sunday.
Horan put the Americans in front with a header from a 40-yard pass from Becky Sauerbrunn in the 53rd minute, before 17-year-old Mallory Pugh fed a deep cross to Heath in the penalty box for the second goal.
Both teams already had earned spots for the 2016 Rio Olympics with semi-final wins on Friday.
While American coach Jill Ellis used the same line-up as in her team's 5-0 semi-final win over Trinidad & Tobago, Canadian star striker Christine Sinclair sat on the bench until the 62nd minute. (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Both)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday