Record 20.3 million watch Women's World Cup soccer final on U.S. TV

July 6 A record 20.3 million Americans watched
on television as the United States beat Japan in the final of
the Women's World Cup on Sunday, setting a new high for any
soccer match televised in the nation, according to preliminary
ratings data on Monday.
The match in Vancouver, which saw the U.S. women beat Japan
5-2, was broadcast live by Fox television, and was by far the
most-watched TV broadcast of the night, Nielsen figures showed.
Fox said it became the most-watched soccer match in American
TV history, beating the average 18.2 million strong audience
that tuned in for the men's USA v. Portugal tie on cable channel
ESPN at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.
Sunday's two-hour long telecast handily beat entertainment
shows such as "Big Brother" on rival CBS and "Celebrity Family
Feud" on ABC.
Fox's post-match live discussion drew a whopping 14.6
million people, according to Nielsen.
Fox is a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, ABC
is a unit of the Walt Disney Co and CBS is a unit of
CBS Corp.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
Marguerita Choy)