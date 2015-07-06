UPDATE 1-Record 25.4 million watch Women's World Cup final on U.S. TV

(Updates figures to 25.4 million)
July 6 A record 25.4 million TV viewers in the
United States watched the United States beat Japan 5-2 in the
final of the FIFA Women's World Cup, a new high for any soccer
match televised in the country, according to Nielsen ratings
data on Monday.
Sunday's contest in Vancouver, Canada, was broadcast live by
Fox Sports and was by far the most-watched TV broadcast of the
night, Nielsen figures showed.
The number of viewers shattered the average 18.2 million
audience that tuned in for the men's USA v. Portugal match on
cable channel ESPN in the early rounds of the World Cup in
Brazil in 2014.
Sunday's audience also crushed the 13.5 million who watched
the American women take on, and lose against, Japan in the 2011
World Cup final.
The two-hour-long telecast handily beat entertainment shows
such as "Big Brother" on rival CBS and "Celebrity Family Feud"
on ABC.
Fox's post-match live discussion drew a whopping 14.6
million people, according to Nielsen.
Fox is a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, ABC
is a unit of the Walt Disney Co and CBS is a unit of
CBS Corp.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
Grant McCool)