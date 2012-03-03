Soccer-Brazil rejects FIFA's Valcke after World Cup criticism

| SAO PAULO, March 3
SAO PAULO, March 3 Brazil has ruled out
dealing with FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke after he said
the country needed a "kick up the backside" to be ready in time
to host the 2014 World Cup.
Sports Minister Aldo Rebelo told a news conference on
Saturday that Valcke's words a day earlier were "offensive" and
"unacceptable."
"The government will no longer accept...(Valcke) as an
interlocutor," Rebelo said.
"The FIFA secretary's declarations ... make it difficult to
have an environment of cooperation and understanding."
Brazil's decision was a further escalation of a dispute with
FIFA that has simmered for years as several Brazilian stadiums,
hotels, roads and other basic infrastructure for the 2014 Cup
run badly behind schedule.
Valcke, who was due to visit Brazil in coming days, said on
Friday that "not a lot is moving" in the country's preparations.
"The concern is nothing is made or prepared to receive so
many people. I am sorry to say but things are not working in
Brazil," Valcke told reporters in England where he was attending
the annual meeting of FIFA's International Football Association
Board.
"You expect more support," added Valcke. "You have to push
yourself, get a kick up the backside and just deliver this World
Cup."
(Writing by Brian Winter, editing by Alan Baldwin)