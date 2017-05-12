SocGen's ALD declares intent for stock market flotation

Crisis-era fraud charges haunt Barclays as rivals move on
* Barclays' legal battles mount as peers settle crisis-era claims
PARIS May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
SocGen, JP Morgan and Credit Suisse have been appointed as global coordinators for ALD's initial public offering, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week.
The business could be valued at between 6 billion euros and 9 billion euros ($9.8 billion) in the IPO, the sources said. SocGen plans to sell a 20-25 percent stake in ALD. "The completion of the contemplated listing is subject to a number of factors including, among others, receiving the AMF’s visa on the prospectus ... and the admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris as well as favourable market conditions," the company said. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Barclays' legal battles mount as peers settle crisis-era claims
NEW YORK, June 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. coffee chain Starbucks Corp said Tuesday it will hire 2,500 refugees in Europe as part of a wider worldwide hiring plan, months after the policy prompted a backlash from some customers.
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed a $1.8 billion divestment plan on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding assets on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.