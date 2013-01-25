BlackRock has 5 pct stake in SocGen- French market regulator

PARIS Jan 25 U.S. asset manager BlackRock has a stake of just over 5 percent of French bank Societe Generale, French market regulator AMF said on Friday.

The disclosure was made after BlackRock's holding - acquired on and off the market - rose above the 5 percent threshold at which such disclosures are mandatory.

On behalf of clients and funds under management, BlackRock now has a 5.002 percent stake in SocGen and 4.48 percent of voting rights in the group, according to the AMF filing.

A BlackRock spokesman in London said the asset manager did not comment on individual company holdings.