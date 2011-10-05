UPDATE 1-Total AUM on commodities rise in August-SocGen

* Total commodity AUM rise to $390 bln in August

Oct 5 Total assets under management (AUM) in commodities in August rose to $390 billion from $385 billion in July, Societe Generale SOGNNY.UL said in a report on Wednesday.

The rise in AUM was only due to much higher precious metals prices, as there were net outflows of $3.7 billion from commodities in August, the bank said in the research report.

About 48 percent of total commodity investments went into precious metals, which along with their price increases were sufficient to offset outflows and impact of other commodity price declines, analyst Remy Penin said.

Prices of most commodities fell due to risk aversion on concerns over sovereign debt levels in European countries, the protracted vote for the increase in the U.S. debt ceiling, a potential slowdown in GDP growth and possible higher bad debt levels in China, Penin said.

"While the same factors supported demand for gold due to its safe-haven status," he said.

Outflows from commodity Exchange traded products (ETPs) were moderate in September, as inflows into precious metals ETPs almost offset outflows from all other commodity subsectors, Penin said in a note to clients.

"So many uncertainties currently abound, whether over individual countries or about the global economic situation, that many investors will likely maintain (at best) their existing positions in ETPs," Penin said.

It looks therefore as if the peak in total commodity AUM for this year was reached in April, which was $394 billion, the analyst said.

"The recent crash in most commodity prices means that several commodities now look cheap on fundamentals that still point to tight supply," Penin said. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)