UPDATE 1-Total AUM on commodities rise in August-SocGen

* Total commodity AUM rise to $390 bln in August
* Precious metals drive AUM
Oct 5 Total assets under management (AUM) in
commodities in August rose to $390 billion from $385 billion in
July, Societe Generale SOGNNY.UL said in a report on
Wednesday.
The rise in AUM was only due to much higher precious metals
prices, as there were net outflows of $3.7 billion from
commodities in August, the bank said in the research report.
About 48 percent of total commodity investments went into
precious metals, which along with their price increases were
sufficient to offset outflows and impact of other commodity
price declines, analyst Remy Penin said.
Prices of most commodities fell due to risk aversion on
concerns over sovereign debt levels in European countries, the
protracted vote for the increase in the U.S. debt ceiling, a
potential slowdown in GDP growth and possible higher bad debt
levels in China, Penin said.
"While the same factors supported demand for gold due to
its safe-haven status," he said.
Outflows from commodity Exchange traded products (ETPs)
were moderate in September, as inflows into precious metals
ETPs almost offset outflows from all other commodity
subsectors, Penin said in a note to clients.
"So many uncertainties currently abound, whether over
individual countries or about the global economic situation,
that many investors will likely maintain (at best) their
existing positions in ETPs," Penin said.
It looks therefore as if the peak in total commodity AUM
for this year was reached in April, which was $394 billion, the
analyst said.
"The recent crash in most commodity prices means that
several commodities now look cheap on fundamentals that still
point to tight supply," Penin said.
