Societe Generale cuts 125 jobs, mostly in trading

LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - Societe Generale said it plans to cut about 125 jobs in France, mostly at its trading operations, blaming stricter regulations.

France's second biggest bank said on Monday it intends to cut 90 jobs in the market activities of its global banking and investor solutions division and about 35 positions at its Lyxor asset-management unit.

"Faced with an environment characterised by ever rising regulatory constraints leading to higher costs, Societe Generale needs to adapt its model in order to focus on its core activities and to optimise the use of its scarce resources," the bank said.

"Due to a sharp rise in capital requirements since the onset of the financial crisis in 2008, the profitability of market activities in particular is under pressure in some segments."

SG joins other banks, including Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Barclays in Europe, in making cuts in their investment banks in recent months to improve depressed profitability.

Pressure to cut costs has intensified in the past month as banks have suffered a bad first quarter, which is traditionally the strongest period of the year.

Analysts estimate first quarter revenues could be down 25-30% from a year ago, as M&A deals and debt and equity issuance have dried up, and volatile markets have hit trading activity. Credit Suisse said January was the worst ever start to the year for its trading business and Deutsche Bank has said February was weak too.

SG said it intends the cuts to be from voluntary departures.

It said it would file a document on the planned cuts on Monday to discuss with unions over the next few weeks. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Sudip Roy)