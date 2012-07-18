SocGen says no wrongdoing yet found in Euribor probe

PARIS, July 18 Societe Generale has
been contacted as part of a broad probe into the alleged
manipulation of interbank lending rates but there has so far
been no allegation of wrongdoing against the French bank, a
spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Financial Times reported that
traders from Societe Generale, HSBC, Deutsche Bank
and Credit Agricole had been linked with a
Barclays trader under scrutiny for the attempted
manipulation of the region's benchmark interest rate.
Societe Generale, France's No. 2 bank, first disclosed in
March that it had received requests for information from U.S.
and European regulators as part of an investigation into
Euribor, the euro interbank rate which is similar to Libor.
"We are completely and fully cooperating," the spokeswoman
said. "The investigation continues but at this point there has
been no allegation against us."
Bank of France head Christian Noyer has said he was unaware
of any complaint against French banks alleging fixing global
benchmark interbank lending rates.
The French banks were questioned in the probe and
"apparently the answers were satisfying because there was not
any follow-up," he said earlier on Wednesday.
Credit Agricole and HSBC could not immediately be reached
for comment on the Financial Times story. Barclays, which two
weeks ago agreed to pay about $451.6 million to U.S. and British
regulators to resolve rate manipulation allegations, declined
comment as did Deutsche Bank.