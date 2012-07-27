UPDATE 1-SocGen works council okays TCW unit sale-sources

* Deal to be signed in the coming days
* Name, amount not disclosed in meeting
* Sources have cited Carlyle as buyer with $700 mln
price-tag
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, July 27 French bank Societe Generale's
labor unions have signed off on the sale of its Los
Angeles-based asset management arm TCW, two union sources told
Reuters on Friday.
The deal is at a very advanced stage and will be signed in
the coming days, they said. The name of the acquirer and the
price of the transaction were not disclosed at the meeting.
"The works council has met ... It is decided that we are
selling TCW," said one of the sources who attended the meeting.
A SocGen spokeswoman declined to comment. France's No. 2
bank' s ability to deliver on the promised sale of business units
in a bid to meet tougher capital requirements ha s remained a
concern for investors even as worries about its funding which
hammered SocGen shares last year have faded.
At 1430 GMT, shares of France's No. 2 bank were up 5.0
percent, at 17.82 euros ($21.92), outperforming a 2.2 percent
gain for the STOXX 600 Europe banks index. S o far this
year, SocGen shares are up 3.2 percent, compared with a 2.3
percent drop in the sector.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that private-equity
firm Carlyle Group was in the lead to buy TCW, according
to people familiar with the matter, and that the sale could
fetch about $700 million.
"We are at an extremely advanced stage in the talks...The
signing will likely be in the coming days," said another source.
Sources have told Reuters previously that TCW's management
is leading the buyout discussions and could take an equity
interest if a deal materialises.