UPDATE 1-SocGen eyes 900 mln eur savings after profit fall

* Bank targeting 10 pct ROE by end-2015
* Q1 profits fall worse-than-expected 50 pct
* Weak French economy, litigation charge weigh
* Investment-bank profits rise
By Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont
PARIS, May 7 Societe Generale,
France's No. 2 listed bank, is to cut 900 million euros ($1.18
billion) in costs over the next three years after a weak
domestic economy and one-off charges halved quarterly earnings.
The new savings will help the bank reach a new
return-on-equity (ROE) target of 10 percent by end-2015, said
Chief Executive Frederic Oudea. Excluding one-off items,
SocGen's ROE was at 7.4 percent for the first quarter.
SocGen has already sold a slew of businesses over the past
year, including subsidiaries in Greece and Egypt, to shore up
its balance sheet in the face of global curbs on banks'
risk-taking and to offset recession in the euro zone.
Now the French bank is looking to cut operational costs and
better compete with European rivals like UBS and
Deutsche Bank as they slash jobs and exit businesses.
The cuts will cost 600 million euros to implement, SocGen
said. The bank did not give any details on job cuts but union
sources told Reuters last month that it was mulling between 600
and 700 back-office staff reductions in France.
Like domestic arch-rival BNP Paribas, SocGen is
battling a stagnant French economy: a jump in retail loan losses
in its home market, coupled with one-off charges including a 100
million-euro litigation provision, saw first-quarter earnings
drop a worse-than-forecast 50 percent to 364 million euros.
France's No. 3 bank Credit Agricole also reported earnings
on Tuesday, although it actually posted a 51 percent gain thanks
to a favorable comparison with a year-ago period weighed down by
charges related to Greece.
SocGen's corporate and investment bank - more focused on
equities than BNP or Deutsche Bank - was a bright spot, with
profits up 40.7 percent in the quarter, helped by a 4.8 percent
drop in costs and a rise in financing revenues. BNP's pre-tax
CIB profits fell 30 percent in the period.
SocGen's profits were also hit by the bank's efforts to
boost liquidity and capital. SocGen's core capital ratio at
end-March under Basel III rules was 8.7 percent - behind
JPMorgan Chase at 8.9 percent and BNP at 10 percent - and the
bank said it was on track to be close to 9.5 percent at
end-2013.
($1 = 0.7659 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)