French rogue trader Kerviel launches appeal

PARIS, June 4 Ex-trader Jerome Kerviel arrived
in court on Monday to appeal against a three-year prison
sentence for his role in France's biggest-ever rogue trading
scandal, which cost French bank Societe Generale 4.9
billion euros ($6.1 billion).
Armed with a new counsel - media-savvy David Koubbi -
Kerviel has already gone on the offensive ahead of his
month-long appeal, filing two lawsuits accusing SocGen of
obtaining a verdict under false pretences and of tampering with
evidence.
The fresh allegations, which SocGen has denied and has
responded to with countersuits for defamation, seek to shift
focus back on to the bank b y accusing it of concealing
information - such as its tax write-off of Kerviel-related
losses - and of responsibility for alleged "blanks" on tapes
used as evidence.
Wearing an open-necked white shirt for his court appearance
and showing little emotion, Kerviel sat silently during
introductory remarks by magistrates as he seeks to fight the
2010 conviction that held him responsible for massive, risky
bets uncovered in 2008.
The 35-year-old trader does not deny he covered up the
positions he held, but claims his superiors knew what he was
doing. SocGen, for its part, denies any part in the trades.
"I am not responsible for this loss ... I always behaved
according to rules set by my superiors," Kerviel said in court
in Paris.
The reappearance of Kerviel is the latest reminder of the
potential costs to banks of risky trading activity, coming after
JPMorgan recently announced its own $2 billion trading
loss - events which have encouraged regulators on both sides of
the Atlantic to cast a sharp eye on bank practises.
The other shadow looming over the sector is political. With
France's new Socialist government threatening to separate banks'
risky activities from their retail operations, French banks have
been insisting they do not do overly risky proprietary trading.
At stake for SocGen in particular is whether magistrates
will once again exonerate the bank from any responsibility for
Kerviel's massive trading positions, which dealt a big blow to
its reputation and forced it to raise capital.
The Kerviel appeal may end up strengthening the view that
regardless of whether trades are for clients or for the banks
themselves, there needs to be tougher regulation and more
protection for consumers, analyst Christophe Nijdam at equity
research firm Alphavalue said.
"This case offers more grist for the new president's mill,"
he said. "If it's not possible to protect a bank from this kind
of trading fraud, it becomes even more urgent to separate this
activity from retail banking."