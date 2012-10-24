Ex-trader Kerviel says to launch fresh appeal

BRIEF-Aercap delivers first of three new airbus A350 XWB aircraft to Air Caraïbes
* Aercap delivers first of three new airbus A350 XWB aircraft to Air Caraïbes
PARIS Oct 24 Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel said on Wednesday he would call on France's highest appeals court to review his three-year jail sentence for his role in France's biggest rogue trading scandal.
"Without hesitation, I will call for a review of the ruling," Kerviel told RTL radio, after a Paris appeals court threw out a first request to overturn his 2010 conviction that also demanded he repay 4.9 billion euros ($6.35 billion) in losses to SocGen.
* Aercap delivers first of three new airbus A350 XWB aircraft to Air Caraïbes
* Q1 earnings per share view c$1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* RR Donnelley reports fourth quarter 2016 results and issues full year 2017 guidance