PARIS, June 27 Former Societe Generale
trader Jerome Kerviel should serve five years in prison for his
role in France's biggest-ever rogue trading scandal, a state
prosecutor told a Paris court on Wednesday.
Kerviel is appealing a three-year jail sentence handed down
in 2010, as well as an order to repay SocGen 4.9 billion euros
($6.1 billion) lost by the French bank when it closed the
trader's massive risky bets in 2008.
In the original case, prosecutors had called for Kerviel to
spend at least four years behind bars. The final verdict
delivered by the presiding judge demanded three.
"Your decision will have to set an example and be
dissuasive, whether all those who see Jerome Kerviel as a victim
of finance like it or not...he is a victim only of himself,"
prosecutor Dominique Gaillardot said in the summing up on
Wednesday.
The Kerviel appeal, which is due to end on Thursday , has
produced plenty of verbal sparring but little change to the
ex-trader's argument that his actions were encouraged by and
known to his superiors - if not explicitly, then implicitly.
SocGen has also stuck to its line, saying that Kerviel was a
lone wolf who knew he was acting alone. A n official from its
risk department h as to ld the court that t he 35-year-old trader
acted with "great ingenuity".
Paris-based lawyer Mabrouk Sassi said the harsher
recommendation from the prosecutor may have reflected
frustration with Kerviel's unchanged defence strategy.
"If you constantly promise to reveal proof that there has
been manipulation, or a plot, and in the end you show nothing,
that can be irritating," said Paris-based lawyer Mabrouk Sassi,
a n expert in white-collar crime. " (Kerviel) did not try to
appeal to the court's generosity."