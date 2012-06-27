Kerviel should serve 5-year jail term -prosecutor

PARIS, June 27 Former Societe Generale
trader Jerome Kerviel should serve five years in prison for his
role in France's biggest-ever rogue trading scandal, the
prosecutor told a Paris court on Wednesday.
Kerviel is appealing a three-year jail sentence handed down
in 2010, as well as an order to repay SocGen 4.9 billion euros
($6.1 billion) lost by the French bank when it closed the
trader's massive risky bets in 2008.
In the original case, the prosecutor had called for Kerviel
to spend at least four years behind bars. The final verdict
delivered by the presiding judge demanded three.
"Your decision will have to set an example and be
dissuasive, whether all those who see Jerome Kerviel as a victim
of finance like it or not...he is a victim only of himself," the
prosecution counsel said in the summing up on Wednesday.