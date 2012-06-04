UPDATE 1-French rogue trader Kerviel launches appeal

By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, June 4 Ex-trader Jerome Kerviel began his
appeal on Monday against a three-year prison sentence for his
role in France's biggest rogue trading scandal, arguing he was
not responsible for a 4.9 billion euro ($6.1 billion) loss at
banking group Societe Generale.
Wearing an open-necked white shirt for his court appearance
and showing little emotion, Kerviel hit back at SocGen over the
2010 conviction that held him responsible for massive, risky
bets uncovered in 2008.
The 35-year-old trader claims his superiors knew what he was
doing. SocGen, for its part, denies any part in the trades.
"I am not responsible for this loss ... I always behaved
according to rules set by my superiors," Kerviel said in court
in Paris.
At stake for SocGen is whether magistrates will once again
exonerate the bank of any responsibility for Kerviel's massive
trading positions, which dealt a big blow to its reputation and
forced it to raise capital.
Kerviel portrayed SocGen as having imposed little oversight
on its traders, saying he was never told what his official remit
was and that his desk regularly flouted its 125 million euro
limit.
"My mandate was to make money for the bank," he told the
court.
SocGen's representative in court, however, said his roles in
market-making and arbitrage were clearly defined and that
individual traders were responsible for staying within their
limits.
Armed with new counsel David Koubbi - known for defending
high-profile celebrity clients such as actress Isabelle Adjani
- Kerviel has already gone on the offensive ahead of his
month-long appeal, filing two lawsuits accusing SocGen of
obtaining a verdict under false pretences and of tampering with
evidence.
RISKY TRADING
The fresh allegations, which SocGen has denied and has
responded to with countersuits for defamation, seek to shift the
focus back on to the bank by accusing it of concealing
information - such as its tax write-off on Kerviel-related
losses - and of responsibility for alleged "blanks" on tapes
used as evidence.
Kerviel was not questioned on these allegations during the
appeal's opening session.
The reappearance of Kerviel is the latest reminder of the
potential costs to banks of risky trading activity, coming
after JPMorgan recently announced a $2 billion trading
loss. Such events have encouraged regulators on both sides of
the Atlantic to cast a sharp eye on bank practises.
The other shadow looming over the sector is political. With
France's new Socialist government threatening to separate banks'
risky activities from their retail operations, French banks have
been insisting they do not do overly risky proprietary trading.
At stake for SocGen in particular is whether magistrates
will once again exonerate the bank from any responsibility for
Kerviel's massive trading positions, which dealt a blow to its
reputation and forced it to raise capital.
The Kerviel appeal may end up strengthening the view that
regardless of whether trades are for clients or for the banks
themselves, there needs to be tougher regulation and more
protection for consumers, analyst Christophe Nijdam at equity
research firm Alphavalue said.
"This case offers more grist for the new president's mill,"
he said. "If it's not possible to protect a bank from this kind
of trading fraud, it becomes even more urgent to separate this
activity from retail banking."