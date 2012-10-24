版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 19:53 BJT

Ex-SocGen trader Kerviel given 3 yrs in jail

PARIS Oct 24 Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel was sentenced to three years in prison at a Paris court on Wednesday and ordered to repay his former employer 4.9 billion euros ($6.35 billion).

"The appeals court...upholds the ruling," the judge told a standing Kerviel, adding that he would not go to jail immediately.

Kerviel's lawyer said he was considering a further appeal against the sentence.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐