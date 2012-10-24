Ex-SocGen trader Kerviel given 3 yrs in jail

BRIEF-TESCO Corporation reports Q4 revenue $35.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
PARIS Oct 24 Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel was sentenced to three years in prison at a Paris court on Wednesday and ordered to repay his former employer 4.9 billion euros ($6.35 billion).
"The appeals court...upholds the ruling," the judge told a standing Kerviel, adding that he would not go to jail immediately.
Kerviel's lawyer said he was considering a further appeal against the sentence.
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $177.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $173.7 million
* Palisades enters into amended and restated binding agreement with Intermont Exploration, LLC and 1027344 B.C. Ltd.