UPDATE 1-SocGen receives U.S. Libor probe demand-source

* Bank has previously said it was cooperating with
authorities
* SocGen declines to comment
By Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont
PARIS, Oct 26 Societe Generale,
France's second-biggest listed bank, has received a new request
for information from U.S. authorities investigating the Libor
rate-fixing scandal, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.
SocGen has already said publicly it is cooperating with
probes into whether banks manipulated the Libor rate - the
benchmark for $300 trillion of contracts and loans across the
world - and is conducting its own internal inquiry.
"The request is not a subpoena to appear in a court but a
request for more information from U.S. regulators," the source
said.
SocGen declined to comment. Chief Executive Frederic Oudea
reiterated last month that the bank had not received any
allegation or charge linked to the probe.
Earlier press reports said SocGen was among nine banks to
have received subpoenas in connection with the probe in August
and September.
The ongoing rate-rigging probe led by regulators in the U.S.
and U.K. has already ensnared major banks like Britain's Royal
Bank of Scotland, Bank of America and
Switzerland's UBS. Barclays, the first bank
to settle charges, lost its chief executive over the scandal.
Shares of the bank were down 2.7 percent to 24.21 euros
($31.38), broadly in line with other French banks following a
downgrade of BNP Paribas, France's No. 1 listed bank,
by Standard & Poor's.