RPT-SocGen's Newedge futures unit for sale -source

* SocGen's stake in Newedge for sale as bank derisks
* SocGen may may also sell custody unit SGSS
PARIS, Sept 27 Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) has
put up for sale its stake in Newedge, a futures and clearing
brokerage it co-owns with Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), a source
familiar with the situation said on Tuesday, as the No. 2
French bank looks to shrink its balance sheet and sell risky
assets.
"Newedge is definitely for sale," the source said, adding
that the bank could also sell its custody and securities unit
SGSS but no firm decision had been reached on that.
"Both of these are fairly difficult to sell," the source
said, adding: "I wouldn't hold my breath" on a successful
sale.
Societe Generale, whose shares soared 17 percent on Tuesday
as part of a broader rally in European banking stocks, declined
comment.
Newedge USA LLC is the biggest commodity brokerage in the
United States, having the biggest customer segregated account
out of all the futures commission merchants listed with the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), at more than
$24 billion, according to the CFTC website.
Newedge has an estimated 12.1 percent market share for
execution and clearing on global listed derivatives exchanges,
according to its website.
"No EU based bank (would be able to buy Newedge) but maybe
Macquarie Bank is a candidate for the right price, otherwise
one of any of the top IV Chinese banks," one veteran soft
commodity dealer based in New York said, referring to the top
four banks in China.
He cited China's top four banks as possibly being
interested in buying Newedge due to that country's strong
currency, their large amount of available cash and access to an
"incredible data base".
The source familiar with the situation said of Newedge, "It
has a big, big balance sheet and balance sheets are complicated
these days," he said.
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Deutsche Bank, reported by French
business daily Les Echos to be advising SocGen on the possible
sale, had worked quite a lot on a possible deal but that there
was no auction at the moment, a second source familiar with the
situation said.
Societe Generale, whose shares have lost about half their
value over the last three months, earlier this month said it
would cut costs and sell assets to free up 4 billion euros in
fresh capital. At the time, some analysts included the SGSS
unit as among units likely to go on the block.
Larger rival BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) later announced a
similar plan to unload riskier assets and some analysts expect
the smaller Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) to follow suit.
Credit Agricole also declined comment on the possible sale
of SocGen's stake in Newedge, formed in 2008 from a combination
of Credit Agricole's Calyon Financial and SocGen's Fimat unit.
