SocGen seen swinging to Q4 loss, naming new CFO

* To report 237 mln eur loss, 14.8 pct revenue drop -poll
* Loss driven by one-off charges, France loan losses
* Several names cited for CFO -sources
* CEO Oudea in spotlight over future strategy
PARIS, Feb 13 France's No. 2 listed bank,
Societe Generale, is seen reporting a well-flagged
fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday, driven by one-off charges, and
is also expected to name a new chief financial officer.
The bank's outgoing CFO, Bertrand Badre, last month warned
analysts that a combination of rising loan losses in France,
accounting losses on the bank's own debt and a writedown on the
value of brokerage joint-venture Newedge would eat up profits.
Several names have been cited as likely frontrunners to
replace Badre, who is leaving to join the World Bank. They
include Deputy CFO Philippe Heim and the bank's head of
specialised financial services, Didier Hauguel, people close to
the matter told Reuters.
SocGen is seen reporting a quarterly net loss of 237 million
euros ($317.08 million), compared with quarterly profit of 100
million for the year-ago period, according to an average of
eight analyst forecasts.
Meanwhile, revenue is expected to fall 14.8 percent, to 5.12
billion euros, according to an average of six analyst forecasts.
This would put SocGen's overall profits for 2012 at around 1
billion euros, a far cry from the 6 billion promised by Chief
Executive Frederic Oudea in 2010. This target was shelved in
2011 as financial markets were gripped by panic over the euro.
SocGen has spent the past year on a drive to boost capital
by cutting jobs and selling assets, but Oudea has yet to give a
clear outline of long-term strategy as tougher regulations and
recession in the euro-zone dampen industry fortunes.
With rivals like UBS and Royal Bank of Scotland
quitting key business lines in a bid to cut costs and
revamp strategy, SocGen and larger domestic rival BNP Paribas
will likely have to follow suit eventually, several
analysts said, citing areas like commodities and debt trading.