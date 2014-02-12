版本:
SocGen swings to Q4 profit, pledges dividend hike

PARIS Feb 12 French bank Societe Generale said it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter of 2013, rebounding from a year-ago loss plagued by writedowns, and pledged to return more capital to investors next year.

SocGen reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 322 million euros ($440 million) on Wednesday, compared with a 471 million loss for the same period in 2012. Loan-loss provisions were down by 20 percent, while writedowns on the acquisition value of assets were cut by almost 90 percent.

The bank, which said it had lifted its core Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III rules to 10.0 percent ahead of schedule, said it would pay a 2013 dividend of 1 euro per share, up from 0.45 euros in 2012.

It also said it was targeting a payout ratio of 40 percent for 2014, up from around 27 percent in 2013. ($1 = 0.7312 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)
