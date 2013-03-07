版本:
SocGen says in talks over potential U.S. sanctions breach

PARIS, March 7 French bank Societe Generale said on Thursday that it was in talks with U.S. authorities about U.S. dollar transfers involving countries targeted by U.S. sanctions.

SocGen, which made the disclosure in its annual report, said it had launched an internal audit and was cooperating with U.S. authorities.

SocGen officials did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
