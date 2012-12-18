SocGen CFO to join World Bank

Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
PARIS Dec 18 Societe Generale finance head Bertrand Badre will join the World Bank as managing director for finance and chief financial officer, the two banks said on Tuesday.
Badre will leave the French bank to take up the new position on March 1, a SocGen spokeswoman said, adding that his replacement would be named at a later date.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama administration and urged companies to explain the benefits of automated vehicles to a skeptical public.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.