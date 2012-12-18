版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 01:10 BJT

SocGen CFO to join World Bank

PARIS Dec 18 Societe Generale finance head Bertrand Badre will join the World Bank as managing director for finance and chief financial officer, the two banks said on Tuesday.

Badre will leave the French bank to take up the new position on March 1, a SocGen spokeswoman said, adding that his replacement would be named at a later date.

