HOW TO PLAY IT-Dodging companies before disaster strikes

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 16 Socially responsible investing
has long been associated with avoiding companies in "vice
businesses" like alcohol, tobacco and weapons.
Yet managers at socially conscious funds say screening
companies based on how they treat workers is just as important,
especially in light of the April collapse of a factory building
in Bangladesh that killed more than 1,200 people. The disaster
triggered calls for U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart and
Gap Inc to join a fire- and building-safety agreement
backed by some of Europe's largest apparel brands. Both U.S.
companies have so far declined to sign on to the pact, saying
their own safety plans will get faster results.
Julie Gorte, senior vice-president at Pax World Funds, which
manages approximately $2.8 billion in client assets, says
screening companies for workplace safety makes good investment
sense. "If a black swan flitters across the sky and causes major
liabilities, you can't get out of the stock fast enough and it
will have taken a bath by the time you make a trade."
Apparel companies have not seen broad declines since the
disaster. Yet to Gorte and like-minded investors, evaluating a
company's social policies is another way to find companies that
will deliver longer-term value for shareholders.
Over time, these social screens have been shown to produce
above-average returns. Companies with a "best in class"
environmental screen, for instance, returned an annual return of
13.07 percent from 1995 to 2003, compared with a 9.8 percent
gain for "worst in class" companies, according to a 2005 paper
by researchers at Holland's Tillburg University.
More recently, the socially screened $290 million Appleseed
Fund has returned an annualized 11.1 percent over the
last five years, according to Morningstar data, more than double
the 5.4 percent annual gain for the benchmark Standard & Poor's
500-stock index over the same time frame.
Here is how three of the best-performing funds in the
category are investing.
ARIEL APPRECIATION
Timothy Fidler, a co-manager of the $1.7 billion Ariel
Appreciation Fund, evaluates companies in part based
on their labor practices.
"If you have a problem, it's usually reflective of
management not doing the right thing, and eventually that shows
up in the financials," he said.
Fidler runs screens to exclude companies whose practices he
finds suspect and to highlight those he admires. After that, he
says, he is a typical value investor looking for out-of-favor
companies trading at a discount. Over the last five years, his
fund has returned an annualized 9.9 percent, according to
Morningstar. Since the start of the year, meanwhile, his fund is
up 21.4 percent, compared with a 16.2 percent jump in the S&P
500.
"We like to find companies that are special and then wait
for our price," Fidler said, noting that he typically sells a
company's shares when they reach his target price or trade at
more than 20 times forward earnings.
One recent pick: Tiffany & Co., which he bought in
late 2012 after the company's shares fell more than 10 percent
following a sales slowdown in China. The company meets Fidler's
criteria in two ways: Tiffany largely manages its own supply
chain, requiring vendors to meet certain standards for workplace
safety. And two, its brand name ensures a price premium over
competitors such as Blue Nile.
Other top holdings include insurer Aflac, media
company Viacom Inc and advertising and marketing
company Interpublic Group of Cos Inc.
APPLESEED FUND
Adam Strauss, a co-portfolio manager of the Appleseed Fund,
screens for workplace safety. He also avoids investments in
alcohol, weapons, tobacco companies - and the "too big to fail"
U.S. banks, which he says present another kind of long-term
risk. "They will likely threaten the economy again without
enormous taxpayer support."
Strauss is looking for companies with minimum risks and that
are trading at least 50 percent below his price target. His top
holdings include John B. Sanfilippo & Son, a nut
producer and processor with a $218 million market cap that has
seen sales volume jump 15.6 percent in its most recent quarter;
British grocer Tesco PLC ; Microsoft Corp ; and
Western Union Co.
CALVERT CAPITAL ACCUMULATION
Calvert Investments, a Bethesda, Maryland, fund company with
approximately $12.5 billion in assets, will not invest in a
company unless it meets minimum workplace safety standards, said
Bennett Freeman, a senior vice president at the firm.
The firm owns apparel companies like Ross Stores in
its $328 million Calvert Capital Accumulation Fund, which is up
13.2 percent for the year. It has also owned Nike and
Gap in the past and is pressing both companies to sign on to the
worker safety pact in Bangladesh.
Freeman would not say whether a decision to decline to sign
the pact would make a company fail Calvert's screening process
but said such a decision would cause the investment team to
reconsider a company. "There is a greater awareness on the part
of Main Street investors that these issues matter," he said.