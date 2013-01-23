COMPLY-Fast-changing social media makes advisers scramble

Jan 23 Fast-changing features on social media
sites are triggering a new wave of compliance challenges for
financial advisers at a time when many are just becoming
comfortable with the technology in the first place.
As social media sites such as LinkedIn, Facebook
and Twitter develop new ways to engage users, financial
advisers and their firms will start 2013 with related compliance
hassles to make sure they are not running afoul of firm
policies. For some, it means adding new policies.
Case in point: a new LinkedIn feature that lets users
"endorse" the skills and expertise of other users. That may be a
great tool to show off an adviser's professional acumen, but
receiving endorsements could also violate securities industry
advertising regulations, say compliance professionals.
LinkedIn's "Skills & Expertise" feature is just one of an
explosive number of changes in the fast-growing social media
landscape. Many brokerages and registered investment advisers,
once skittish about letting employees use the sites, now have
little choice but to allow access while at the same time
monitoring outgoing changes to avoid regulatory trouble.
The task can be overwhelming. Last year, Facebook made an
average of 41 changes per week, according to Actiance Inc, a
software company that provides social media compliance and
monitoring services to businesses. LinkedIn and Twitter each
made up to four changes weekly.
Many changes are small technical fixes, but others
ultimately lead to sweeping new features, said Joanna Belbey,
Actiance social media and compliance specialist. They include
ways of posting updates to wider audiences for a fee or sending
new types of virtual gifts to friends. But these new features,
if used, can also push advisers into dangerous waters.
"Social media is going to improve and the rate of
enhancements will happen even faster now," said Michael Byrnes,
a practice management coach and president of Boston-based Byrnes
Consulting LLC. "It will be a challenge for advisory firms to
keep up."
ENDORSE ME
LinkedIn's "Skills & Expertise" endorsement feature,
launched in September, complements an older feature that lets
contacts write recommendations for one another.
Users can endorse contacts by clicking on subjects of
expertise that hover above each person's profile, such as
expertise in "venture capital" or "retirement plans." They can
also add new categories. LinkedIn profiles publicly display the
names of those who "endorsed" those individuals.
The sticking point: Endorsements are testimonials, which are
heavily restricted for advisers working at brokerages - and the
firms themselves - and not permitted for registered investment
advisers, say compliance professionals.
There is only one option for most advisers: Turn off the
endorsements feature so they do not publicly appear, said Cathy
Vasilev, vice president of Red Oak Compliance Solutions LLC in
Fredericksburg, Texas. That is especially true for advisers who
register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and
are flatly prohibited from using testimonials.
While securities brokers who register with the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) can use testimonials, they
must include a wordy disclosure explaining, among other things,
that the adviser did not pay for the endorsement, Vasilev said.
That could be difficult to squeeze into a LinkedIn profile, she
said. What's more, many brokerages have their own policies that
prohibit testimonials.
To hide LinkedIn endorsements, click on "edit profile,"
under the "profile" tab. Scroll down to the "Skills & Expertise"
section and click on the pencil icon. There is an option to
click on "no, do not show my endorsements," using the "manage
endorsements" feature.
IN CONTROL
Some firms eliminate possible social media regulatory snafus
by using software that watches out for new social networking
features, among other things, and automatically turns them off.
The service, available through companies such as Actiance Inc
and Global Relay Communications Inc, can cost between $5 and $25
monthly per adviser.
That can buy some time while firms get up to speed on new
features and develop policies for their use, such as requiring
advisers to hide endorsements, or bar them from sending gifts.
Firms that have not fully thought out their social media
compliance programs should shy away from the sites to solicit
clients, said Jervis Hough, founder of Taurus Compliance
Consulting LLC in Aventura, Florida.
Before they undertake client solicitation, advisers must be
taught how their existing policies apply to certain activities
on social networking sites, he said.
Also, advisers who pay to "promote" their Facebook posts and
Tweets, for example, could easily run afoul of industry and firm
communication rules that require safeguards, such as preapproval
from the compliance department, said Hough.
Another possible stumbling block is a Facebook feature that
lets users send gifts through the site, such as credits for
coffee company Starbucks Corp. Regulators and firms
already impose strict limits on gift-giving tied to business.
Advisers could exceed them, or fail to follow their firm's
procedures for keeping track of gifts.
Firms and advisers should hold off on ramping up social
networking activities until they put compliance parameters in
place, Hough said.