Texas woman and her Chewbacca mask go viral

May 20 A Texas woman found fame this week after
filming a Facebook Live video of herself in an electronic
Chewbacca mask that racked up over 50 million views in less than
24 hours.
Candace Payne recorded the video in a department store
parking lot on Thursday.
Chewbacca is a fictional character from the "Star Wars"
movie series and adventurer Han Solo's sidekick.
The mask emits a guttural sort of whine, characteristic of
Wookiees, that Payne triggered when she opened her mouth.
"I'm such a happy Chewbacca!" Payne exclaims, while
laughing. "This is worth every penny!"
"Chewbacca" began trending on Twitter in the United
States on Friday, with users of the social media platform
cheering the video.
"If you haven't seen the Chewbacca mask lady video yet, you
are missing out on a few minutes of pure joy," tweeted ¡Gabe!
Ortíz (@TUSK81).
"Can we all agree that this reaction to a Chewbacca
mask is everything?" tweeted Kohl's (@Kohls), where Payne said
she bought the mask.
"Laugh. It. Up," tweeted Star Wars' official Twitter account
(@starwars).
A Kohl's spokeswoman said the Chewbacca mask has sold out
online.
As for Payne, a subsequent Facebook post indicated that she
is enjoying the reaction.
"Thanks for all the feels, Internet webs," Payne wrote. "I
mean it."
(Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Toni Reinhold)