UPDATE 3-EU authorities demand changes from Facebook, Google, Twitter

By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, March 16 Social media companies
Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc and Twitter Inc
will have to amend their terms of service for European
users within a month or face the risk of fines, a European
Commission official said on Friday.
U.S. technology companies have faced tight scrutiny in
Europe for the way they do business, from privacy to how quickly
they remove illegal or threatening content.
The Commission and European consumer protection authorities
will "take action to make sure social media companies comply
with EU consumer rules," the official said.
The comments confirmed a Reuters report from Thursday.
Germany, the most populous EU state, said this week it
planned a new law calling for social networks such as Facebook
to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or
face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 million).
The authorities and the Commission sent letters to the
companies in December saying that some of their service terms
broke EU consumer protection law and that they needed to do more
to tackle fraud and scams on their websites.
The companies proposed some ways to resolve the issues and
discussed them with the authorities and the Commission on
Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said, adding that
the meeting was constructive.
According to the letters seen by Reuters, some of those
contested terms include requiring users to seek redress in court
in California, where the companies are based, instead of their
country of residence.
Other issues include not identifying sponsored content
clearly, requiring consumers to waive mandatory rights such as
the right to cancel a contract, and an excessive power for the
companies to determine the suitability of content generated by
users, according to the letters.
In the case of Alphabet's Google unit, the concerns were
about its social network Google+.
Google and Facebook were not immediately available for
comment. A spokesman for Twitter declined to comment.
