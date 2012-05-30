REFILE-COMPLY-Advisers still shaky on social media policy

By Jason Wallace and Suzanne Barlyn
May 30 As the securities industry finally warms
up to using social media sites such as Facebook and
LinkedIn, regulators are discovering that brokerages
and investment advisers are off to a rocky start.
Some firms are making major missteps as they ramp up their
presence on the sites, and many do not even have social
networking policies. Or if they do, many have inadequate
guidelines.
And while many brokerages and investment advisers were once
reluctant to use social media for their work, a growing number
find they cannot ignore the marketing opportunity. They are
increasingly using social media sites to increase their presence
among customers and to recruit new business from investors.
A recent survey by the Massachusetts Securities Division
found that 44 percent of the state's investment advisers use at
least one social media site. More are expected to use social
media within the next year.
Social networking sites, however, have caused a great deal
of angst for compliance departments at firms. Many compliance
professionals have worried that using social media would expose
their firms to scrutiny from regulators for, among other things,
not saving copies of the messages sent through the sites.
But findings from industry regulators suggest that some
firms are not taking that scrutiny as seriously as they once
did, and brokerages that still prohibit social media use can be
sloppy about making their policies known.
For example, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority,
the retail brokerage industry's self-funded regulator, asked
questions about social media in more than 1,000 brokerage
examinations since mid-2010. Not having a social media policy in
place - even one prohibiting the use of social media - was the
most common violation of industry regulations, according to Amy
Sochard, director of advertising regulation at FINRA.
But simply adopting a policy does not guarantee a smooth
examination, a periodic regulatory review for brokerages.
Failing to enforce existing social media policies, whether
through record keeping or the storage of electronic
communications, was the second most common violation, Sochard
said at a recent FINRA conference.
Similar problems are cropping up at registered investment
advisers, which are regulated by the SEC and by state
regulators.
HOW ONE FIRM FELL SHORT
A recent follow-up letter to a registered investment adviser
examined by a state regulator gives clues about the scrutiny
firms can expect as they ramp up social media communications.
In the letter, obtained by Reuters, the regulator said the
investment adviser did not create and outline proper procedures
for social media use and did not adequately train employees.
Simple guidelines, however, such as what types of posts were
allowed or not, did not exist.
The source who provided the letter to Reuters asked that
neither the firm nor the state involved be identified.
The firm, whose employees often used LinkedIn and Facebook,
also fell short by not checking up on their activities there,
even though it hired an outside company to save messages
employees sent through the sites. The regulator suggested
mapping out a periodic review of those details.
Investment firms "are shooting themselves in the foot," said
Scott Peterson, co-founder of Relay Station Social Media LLC, a
Washington-based consultancy. "Social media is its own kind of
animal" and requires a policy of its own, he said.
Regulators typically send so-called "exam deficiency"
letters after examinations of both brokerages and investment
advisers to outline compliance problems that a firm needs to
correct.
Another issue for compliance professionals is crafting a
clear policy to require prior approval of employees' posts to
the site, or spelling out procedures for ensuring that employees
are acting in the best interests of their clients, in the event
employees post investment recommendations.
WHAT DOES 'LIKE' MEAN?
An ongoing struggle for advisers is uncertainty over whether
investors who click the "like" button on an adviser's Facebook
pages are effectively giving testimonials, or a positive
endorsement about the adviser. Similar questions also apply to
recommendations clients may write for an adviser on professional
networking sites, such as LinkedIn.
Use of client testimonials about an adviser's investment
skills is a heavily regulated area.
The practice is severely restricted for brokerages and not
even permitted for registered investment advisers. Still, there
is little clarity from regulators about whether they may
construe a "like" as a "testimonial." The SEC, in guidance from
examination results it published in February, mentioned the
concern, but left the question open.
Firms that are already concerned about clients "liking"
their advisers on Facebook may be even more jittery after seeing
how that detail was addressed during the state examination.
The state regulator asked the adviser to provide an
explanation about why it does not consider a "like" on Facebook
to be considered a testimonial.
If the adviser cannot provide that explanation, it will have
to disable the "like" button, according to the letter.
One state that is among the few that are more specific is
Massachusetts. Guidance released by Massachusetts securities
regulators in January concluded that clicking the "like" button
on Facebook, without further client commentary, is not
considered a testimonial.
But uncertainty over "liking" and more social media issues
in other jurisdictions will eventually lead to additional input
from regulators, said Paul Cox, chief executive of Business
Compliance Partners, a San Diego-based compliance consulting
firm.
"At the current volume of social media deficiencies
discovered during examinations, creating new rules and issuing
new guidance will be warranted and required in the future," Cox
said.