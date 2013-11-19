YOUR PRACTICE-How to use LinkedIn without riling regulators

CHICAGO, Nov 19 - San Diego-based financial adviser Leonard
Wright has found a way to boost his exposure on LinkedIn
without running afoul of regulators.
To stay within industry compliance boundaries, Wright, a
certified public accountant, promotes his role as a cohost of
"Financial Fridays," a Las Vegas radio program that helps people
increase their financial literacy. His LinkedIn profile avoids
direct mention of his 17-year practice.
U.S. regulators restrict investment advisers from certain
types of promotion including using testimonials and
endorsements, which are among the features available on
LinkedIn.
"Issues completely unrelated to your practice have the most
traction," says Wright, whose LinkedIn activity offers
connections to rebroadcasts of the show, news stories of
interest to financial-oriented readers and other useful
information.
Wright says building credibility as a financial expert goes
a long way toward boosting his name recognition, something that
ultimately filters back to his primary role as a financial
adviser. And data from at least one broker-dealer firm shows
that active participation on the LinkedIn site can have a
positive effect on a practice.
"Increased awareness, even when you're not promoting your
business, is a very powerful tool," Wright says.
To be sure, many financial advisers wrestle with how to take
advantage of LinkedIn - considered the most useful social media
platform for professionals focused on business - without making
regulatory missteps.
Most broker-dealer firms take a conservative approach,
vetting material deployed by advisers in their networks through
the use of third-party software that filters content for review
and shuts off certain LinkedIn functions. While independent
registered investment advisers (RIAs) may have a bit more
latitude, they must still follow the rules.
WORK WITHIN BOUNDARIES
Even without celebrity credentials like Wright's to fall
back on, regulatory restrictions should not deter advisers from
trying to carve out a legally acceptable presence on LinkedIn,
says April Rudin, a Fort Lee, New Jersey-based consultant who
specializes in digital strategies for the wealth-management
industry.
Using LinkedIn can dramatically boost your street cred with
targeted audiences, she says.
Use a professional photo and develop a profile that
highlights information people can relate to on a personal level
along with your work history, including volunteer work, hobbies
and alumni associations, advises Rudin. Join discussion groups
offered by LinkedIn where you can participate, even if updates
are vetted for compliance purposes.
"Stay away from legal (groups), stay away from accounting,"
Rudin cautions, noting that participation in those areas will
accomplish little other than placing an adviser's name in front
of audiences filled with competitors.
Instead, if your practice targets entrepreneurs, join groups
designed to help startup ventures. If your focus is executives
in the energy sector, become active in groups affiliated with
clean energy such as wind or solar industries. And commit to
updating and sharing information on a regular basis - at least a
few times a week.
Do the efforts pay off? While LinkedIn will not replace
face-to-face interaction, Morgan Stanley, for one, has
seen evidence that commitment to using the social media site
frequently can help a financial adviser's practice.
In a recent poll, some 80 percent of about 4,500 Morgan
Stanley advisers participating in the broker-dealer's sponsored
LinkedIn program said regular use helped them identify new
prospects, says Lauren Boyman, who heads digital strategy for
Morgan Stanley.
Seventy percent said LinkedIn positively impacted their
relationships with clients. And 29 percent said they converted
at least one lead to new business.
"For advisers I think the bar is pretty low," Boyman says,
noting that using basic features can make a difference. "They
don't need to be doing anything mind-boggling."
UNTAPPED RESOURCES
Paying attention to the right details can make a big
difference in a virtual space where users go to conduct
business, experts say. In addition to key words, include
descriptions of the types of clients and particular industries
served, as well as articles and related material you may have
authored, says Wayne Breitbarth, a consultant who advises
professionals on how to use LinkedIn, and author of "The Power
Formula for LinkedIn Success."
Among the most powerful features available to financial
advisers using LinkedIn's free basic service is its advanced
search capability, a tool that lets users identify contacts
within specific industries, geographies and other finely honed
parameters, making the old practice of purchasing leads ancient
history.
One of Breitbarth's clients, a financial adviser
specializing in the agricultural industry, used the search
feature to target large family-owned dairy and grain farms;
another was able to find top executives within the
pharmaceutical industry.
What advisers do with potential leads varies. Sometimes
these leads are connected to people already in an adviser's
LinkedIn network, and he or she is able to ask an existing
connection to make an introduction over the platform or on the
phone. Or names can be targeted for marketing in other ways,
including special events.
Evan Levine, a financial adviser in the New York City area
whose firm is an RIA, has joined LinkedIn groups targeting chief
financial officers and other decision-makers involved in pension
administration, one of his focus areas.
Levine recently shared with his connections and targeted
groups a blog he wrote about the role of fiduciaries. He is also
experimenting with a free trial of a paid LinkedIn membership
that affords him the ability to connect directly with
individuals who are not affiliated with people in his network.
"The more you're active with (LinkedIn), the more you're
exposed," he says.