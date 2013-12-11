Demand for Societe Generale's AT1 bond over USD15bn

BRIEF-Atico Mining says produced 2,550 ounces of gold in Q1
* Atico produces 5.05 million pounds of Cu and 2,550 ounces of Au in first quarter 2017
NEW YORK, Dec 11 (IFR) - Societe Generale has tightened guidance on its perpetual non-call 10-year Additional Tier 1 offering to 7.875%-8% after attracting demand in excess of USD15bn.
Initial price thoughts had been set at very low 8% area late on Tuesday, and had attracted more than USD8bn of demand by the time European markets opened on Wednesday.
The deal is expected to price on Wednesday. Societe Generale is the bookrunner with JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as joint lead managers.
* Atico produces 5.05 million pounds of Cu and 2,550 ounces of Au in first quarter 2017
* The Weather Company and Lyft collaborate to provide personalized recommendations for made for samsung app users
BRASILIA, April 11 A Brazilian supreme court justice has ordered investigations into 71 sitting lawmakers and nine ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet allegedly linked to the country's biggest-ever corruption scandal, Estado de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.