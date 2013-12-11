版本:
Societe Generale tightens guidance AT1 dollar bond

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (IFR) - Societe Generale has tightened guidance on its perpetual non-call 10-year Additional Tier 1 offering to 7.875%-8% compared to initial price thoughts set at very low 8% area late on Tuesday.

The deal had attracted more than USD8bn of demand by the time European markets opened on Wednesday, and orders were continuing to pour in.

The deal is expected to price on Wednesday. Societe Generale is the bookrunner with JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as joint lead managers.
