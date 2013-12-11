Societe Generale AT1 bond order book exceeds USD8bn

Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR) - Societe Generale has attracted orders in excess of USD8bn for its perpetual non-call 10-year Additional Tier 1 bond, a banker involved in the deal said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, leads started marketing the RegS/144a notes in the very low 8% area. The banker said the offering was likely to be at least USD1bn in size and is likely to price later on Wednesday.
Societe Generale is running the deal, alongside JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as joint lead managers. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Julian Baker)
BAAR, Switzerland, April 11 Sika Chairman Paul Haelg said on Wednesday he expects the hostile takeover attempt of his company by French construction materials giant Saint-Gobain to be resolved by 2018.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's antitrust commission COFECE said on Tuesday it would condition its approval of ChemChina's planned $43 billion takeover bid of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta AG.