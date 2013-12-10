版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 11日 星期三 05:50 BJT

Orders for Societe Generale's AT1 bond over USD5bn

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (IFR) - Societe Generale was heading into Asia and Europe with more than USD5bn of orders from US investors for its perpetual non-call 10-year Additional Tier 1 offering.

The French lender went out with formal initial price thoughts of "very low 8% area" late Tuesday afternoon in New York as orders continued to pour in.

Market participants not involved in the trade expected it would price early on Wednesday morning, New York time, after garnering further interest out of Asia and Europe.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐