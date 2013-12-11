Societe Generale launches USD1.75bn AT1 bond

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (IFR) - Societe Generale has launched a USD1.75bn perpetual non-call 10-year Additional Tier 1 with a coupon of 7.875% after attracting USD17.5bn of demand for the deal.

The coupon was at the tight end of the 7.875%-8% guidance announced earlier on Wednesday, which was refined from initial price thoughts set at very low 8% area late on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to price on Wednesday. Societe Generale is the bookrunner with JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as joint lead managers.