MOVES-Societe Generale Private Banking names Luca Vari head of UHNWI unit

April 26 The private banking division of Societe Generale in Switzerland has named Luca Vari head of the ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWI) unit.

Vari previously served as head of investment banking at JCI Capital in Milan. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
