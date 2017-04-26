MOVES-Societe Generale Private Banking names Luca Vari head of UHNWI unit

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 The private banking division of Societe Generale in Switzerland has named Luca Vari head of the ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWI) unit.
Vari previously served as head of investment banking at JCI Capital in Milan. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: