UPDATE 2-SocGen beats forecasts in bumper quarter for trading

PARIS, Nov 3 Societe Generale's shares rose more than 6 percent on Thursday after a bumper quarter for the French bank's trading business helped to produce stronger-than-expected results.

SocGen and BNP Paribas have outshone their major European investment banking rivals such as Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse in what was a strong quarter for investment banks' bond trading businesses.

The strong performance from trading helped to offset SocGen's French retail banking, where revenue fell 6 percent in the quarter on lower financial fees and home loan renegotiations. The retail business accounts for more than a third of SocGen's profits.

Like BNP Paribas, SocGen is cutting back on less profitable activities and reducing costs in its investment banking division to combat the impact of capital and regulatory charges without undertaking a radical restructuring.

The bank's front office staffing levels fell 3 percent over the first nine months of the year at its global banking and investor solutions division.

SocGen's fixed-income business produced 42.2 percent revenue growth year-on-year versus a 41.3 percent increase at BNP Paribas.

Revenues from this activity at Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse over the period were up 14 percent and 2 percent respectively.

SocGen was especially strong relative to its rivals in equities trading, where profits rose 17 percent and it reported a "robust appetite" for structured products, notably in Asia.

The French bank also benefited from a turnaround in eastern Europe and also in Russia, where its business swung into profit due to falling provisions on bad loans and on the back of restructuring measures.

Overall, SocGen's revenue fell 5.6 percent to 6.01 billion euros, above the poll average estimate of 5.91 billion.

"The group is on track to continue its transformation," chief executive Frederic Oudea told reporters.

The results helped SocGen to beef up its capital buffer, bringing its Common Equity Tier One ratio - a key measure of a lender's ability to absorb losses - to 11.4 percent by the end of September versus 11.1 percent at the end of June.

SocGen's net income fell 2.4 percent to 1.10 billion euros ($1.22 billion) in the third quarter, but beat analysts' average estimates in a Reuters poll of 745 million.

SocGen's shares were up more than 6 percent at 1135 GMT, the strongest performer in a mixed European banking sector.

Its shares have underperformed French bank rivals this year, in part due to a cautious outlook for 2016 and uncertainty over a review of the tax credit it received following rogue trading losses in 2008.

($1 = 0.9001 euros)

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus, Editing by Andrew Callus and Jane Merriman)