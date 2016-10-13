Societe Generale says looking to cut workforce in Switzerland

ZURICH Oct 13 French lender Societe Generale is looking to cut its private banking workforce in Switzerland as it moves activities from Lausanne to its new Swiss headquarters in Geneva, it said on Thursday.

"The private banking activity of Societe Generale in Switzerland is considering reducing its workforce and has just started a consultation period so as to support its employees through this development," the bank said in a statement.

Swiss newspaper Tribune de Geneve reported earlier that Societe Generale would cut around 80 of the 420 jobs at its Swiss private banking business. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Negawi; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)