Court upholds ex-SocGen trader's code theft conviction

NEW YORK Aug 1 A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the conviction of former Societe Generale trader Samarth Agrawal for stealing proprietary computer code from the French bank.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Agrawal's contention that the theft did not qualify as a crime under the federal laws under which he was charged.

Marshall Mintz, a lawyer for Agrawal, was not immediately available to comment. Julie Bolcer, a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan, declined to comment.

Agrawal had contended that his case was similar to that of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov, whose federal conviction for stealing that bank's code was thrown out by the 2nd Circuit in February 2012.

Aleynikov was later charged with violating state law by the Manhattan district attorney's office.

The appeal is U.S. v. Agrawal v. U.S., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-1074.