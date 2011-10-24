ON THE MOVE: SocGen appoints Canadian wealth chief

Oct 24 Societe Generale's (SOGN.PA) wealth
management unit has appointed a new chief executive to run its
Canadian wealth management subsidiary in Calgary, the firm said
on Monday.
Paul Vaillancourt, chief investment officer at Canadian
Wealth Management, or CWM, has expanded his role and become
head of the 29-year-old firm.
He replaces former chief executive Christophe Hodiquet.
Vaillancourt, who joined the firm last year, started his
career at the Royal Bank of Canada in 1990. Prior to CWM,
Vaillancourt worked as senior vice president at Franklin
Templeton Investments, where he helped manage about $30 billion
in assets.
"Alberta is home to the second largest oil reserves in the
world and there's a lot of wealth," Vaillancourt said in an
interview. "We end up being the family office for a number of
high-net-worth individuals and executives in Calgary."
The firm's average clients have a net worth of $2 million,
he said. The firm's total assets under management, as of June
30, were about $750 million.
Vaillancourt said that although Canada's wealth management
space is "dominated by the big six banks," he believes the
small size of his firm gives them a niche.
"It's obviously a challenging environment, but boutique
firms like us actually do quite well in these environments
because of our strong emphasis on the relationship side," he
said. "We believe that we are a true wealth management boutique
in that we don't offer any banking or credit."
Vaillancourt will maintain his responsibilities overseeing
asset allocation strategy, equity selection and portfolio
management.
CWM employs a staff of 30, half of which are in adviser
roles.
The firm joined Societe Generale Group in 2008 after nearly
three decades in business. Societe Generale Private Banking,
the wealth management arm of the Paris-based bank, has about
$119.3 billion in assets under management as of June 30.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew)