UPDATE 3-Greek bailout scars SocGen at Q2 stage

* 6 bln eur profit target for 2012 seen hard to reach

* Q2 profit falls to 747 mln eur, misses expectations

* Records 395 mln-euro hit from Greece exposure

* Revenue down from year ago as private banking drags

* Shares fall 7 pct

(Adds more comment, shares, background)

By Sarah White

PARIS, Aug 3 Societe Generale may miss its 2012 profit goals, the French bank acknowledged on Wednesday in second quarter results that showed the scars of its contribution to a Greek bailout.

France's second-biggest bank said its aim of 6 billion euros ($8.55 billion) in net profit in 2012, reiterated in May this year, would now be "difficult to achieve" because of a tougher economic and financial backdrop.

The bank's shares were down 5 percent at 0800GMT, recovering slightly after tumbling as markets opened but underperforming the European sector on results that undershot analysts' forecasts.

The 6 billion euro ambition had long been doubted by analysts, who were predicting a profit of 5.3 billion euros for that year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

"The company finally admitted that it would not meet targets set out in its 2015 plan," a Paris-based trader said. "Analysts didn't believe they would meet the target, but the fact that they were flatly dropped without being revised or tweaked is clearly negative."

The volte-face also comes as economic concerns in the eurozone and the United States worsen, rattling global markets.

Chief Executive Frederic Oudea pointed to an "uncertain economic and financial environment". In a statement he defended the bank's performance as "solid" given the backdrop and insisted that he remained "confident regarding the continuing growth of our results."

Revenues and profits fell short of analyst expectations, however, after a weak performance in asset management and a tougher quarter than expected in some of its core investment banking activities, including equities trading.

The bank took a 395 million euro pretax hit on its exposure to Greece because of its contribution to a bailout plan, causing loan loss provisions to grow by 17.3 percent from a year ago to 1.185 billion euros.

Peers participating in a private sector rescue package for Greece have also taken a 21 percent loss on their Greek sovereign bonds maturing by 2020.

French rival BNP Paribas recorded a 534 million euro charge related to Greece, denting its net income. This fell below analyst expectations but still grew from a year ago by 1 percent.

The provision proved harder for Societe Generale to absorb, with net income falling 31.1 percent from the second quarter of 2010. At 747 million euros, this was well below the 1.15 billion euro average estimate from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The results are below consensus, even without the Greek provision," said Alex Koagne, financial analyst at Natixis.

As well as sovereign bond holdings, Societe Generale owns Geniki GHBr.AT bank in Greece.

The country's debt crisis also caused France's Credit Agricole to warn last week that its own Greek unit, Emporiki CBGr.AT would make a loss.

It said it would take a hit of up to 850 million euros from Greece in the second quarter when it reports results at the end of August.

($1=.7017 Euro) (Reporting by Sarah White, additional reporting by Matthieu Protard and Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan and Andrew Callus)