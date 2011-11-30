UPDATE 1-Societe Generale says TCW Group not for sale

* Societe Generale rejects report on possible TCW sale
* French bank supports management
* IPO for TCW still possible
Nov 29 The French bank Societe Generale SA on Tuesday said its TCW Group unit, one of the
largest U.S. asset managers, is not for sale, rejecting a
published report to the contrary.
The denial came after Bloomberg News, citing unnamed
sources, earlier Tuesday said the Paris-based lender was
considering a management-led buyout or an initial public
offering for TCW, which may be valued at $1 billion.
In its statement, Societe Generale repeated that an IPO is
possible in the next two to three years, but that a sale is not
in the offing. It also expressed support for TCW's chief
executive, Marc Stern.
"Societe Generale's plans for TCW have not changed," it
said. "TCW is not for sale and we continue to believe that TCW
is on a trajectory for strong and sustained growth. Societe
Generale Group fully supports Marc Stern and the board of
directors of TCW in the firm's development strategy."
TCW oversees about $118 billion of assets, including in the
TCW and MetWest fund families, and employs about 600 people.
It is still battling in court with its former chief
investment officer, Jeffrey Gundlach, over the alleged theft of
trade secrets. TCW fired Gundlach in December 2009, and he set
up a rival firm, DoubleLine Capital.