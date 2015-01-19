UPDATE 1-SocGen taps ex ECB central banker for chairman

(Recasts, adds details)
PARIS Jan 19 French bank Societe Generale
nominated former ECB central banker Lorenzo Bini
Smaghi as its chairman on Monday, splitting the role off from
the Chief Executive Officer's job.
Frederic Oudea will retain the position of CEO, while Bini
Smaghi will become chairman at the bank's annual shareholders'
meeting on May 19, Societe Generale said in a statement.
The only big French bank not to have split the two roles
until now, Societe Generale was expected to make the separation
in line with recent corporate governance recommendations from
employers associations AFEP and Medef.
"This change in corporate governance, prepared in 2014,
meets the requirements applicable to banks in Europe," the bank
said.
"Taking place just after the group successfully joined the
European Banking Union, and in an increasingly demanding
economic, competitive and regulatory environment, it will allow
Societe Generale to continue implementing its strategy and its
transformation."
An Italian with a doctorate from the prestigious economics
department of the University of Chicago, Bini Smaghi was an
executive board member of the European Central bank from June
2005 to December 2011.
He left the central bank well before it became the single
supervisor of euro zone banks in November and he has since
called for more ECB monetary easing and been critical of budget
austerity.
Societe Generale said that GDF Suez Chief Executive Gerard
Mestrallet and SNCF executive Barbara Dalibard would also join
the bank's board.
Mestrallet heads the Europlace lobby that promotes Paris as
a financial centre.
(Reporting by James Regan and Leigh Thomas; Editing by John
Irish and Louise Heavens)