MOVES-Societe Generale Private Banking appoints chief investment officer

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
Jan 20 Societe Generale Private Banking, a subsidiary of Societe Generale, appointed Eric Verleyen as global chief investment officer.
Verleyen will also be deputy head of portfolio management solutions, the company said.
He previously worked as the group chief investment officer of Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros.
Verleyen will report to global head of portfolio management solutions, Oliver Gerard, and head of wealth management Societe Generale Private Banking Hambros, Paul Wiltshire. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.