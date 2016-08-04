版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 18:37 BJT

MOVES-Societe Generale names new head of prime services in Japan

Aug 4 French bank Societe Generale named Ramir Cimafranca as head of prime services in Japan.

Cimafranca, who will be based in Tokyo, joined Societe Generale in 2015 following the integration of Newedge Japan Securities Ltd. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

