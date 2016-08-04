MOVES-Societe Generale names new head of prime services in Japan

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 French bank Societe Generale named Ramir Cimafranca as head of prime services in Japan.
Cimafranca, who will be based in Tokyo, joined Societe Generale in 2015 following the integration of Newedge Japan Securities Ltd. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer