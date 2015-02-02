MOVES-SocGen names Sadia Ricke as Asia-Pacific global finance head

BRIEF-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
Feb 2 Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking, a unit of French bank Societe Generale SA, appointed Sadia Ricke as head of global finance for Asia Pacific, effective Jan. 1.
Ricke will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Hikaru Ogata, CEO of Global Banking & Investor Solutions for Asia Pacific, and Pierre Palmieri, global head of Global Finance.
Ricke was the head of Credit Risk for SG CIB in Paris before moving to Hong Kong to take on this role. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expec