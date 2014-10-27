版本:
MOVES-Societe Generale names Sonal Priyanka regional head of trade

Oct 27 Societe Generale said it appointed Sonal Priyanka regional head of trade for Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East within its global transaction banking division.

Priyanka, who will be based in Singapore, joins from BofA Merrill Lynch, where she was director and Southeast Asia head of trade & supply chain finance.

She will report to Anne-Sophie Lajeunesse, global head of sales and international network for trade finance business line, and locally to Pascal Lambert, group country head for Singapore and head of corporate & investment banking, Southeast Asia. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
